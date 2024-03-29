Zimbabwe Aspires To Join BRICS New Development Bank

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) HARARE, Zimbabwe (TV BRICS) – The Republic of Zimbabwe is keen to join BRICS New Development Bank. Persistence Gwanyanya, a leading economist and member of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) monetary policy committee, said this in an interview with The Herald.

“We seek to join the New BRICS Development Bank,” Persistence Gwanyanya said. He noted that Zimbabwe's corresponding application had received support from Brazil, Russia and South Africa.

The economist added that the state's willingness to join the NDB does not affect the country's aspirations to join BRICS.

“Zimbabwe, like many other countries in Africa, is commited to pursuing a path to sustainable economic growth and transformation through continental integration. We are pleased to be working with the BRICS partners to successfully implement our market integration objectives,” Gwanyanya said.

Last year, Zimbabwe expressed its readiness to join BRICS. From 1 January 2024, five new countries joined the alliance: Ethiopia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt.

