(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CUBA / St Vincent (CUBANEW/CAN) – Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, thanked today the people and government of St Vincent and the Grenadines for the donation of flour sent to Cuba.

The donation will allow Cuba to mitigate the difficult situation it is facing as a result of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States more than 60 years ago, the head of state added on X.

According to an official statement, the 235 metric ton shipment will arrive in the next few days at the port of Mariel, located in the western province of Artemisa.

Carlos Ernesto Rodriguez Etcheverry, Cuban ambassador to Kingstown, said that the solidarity and humanitarian gesture shows once again the strong brotherly relationship between the two nations and the commitment to continue strengthening them.

The post Cuba appreciates flour donation from St Vincent appeared first on Caribbean News Global .