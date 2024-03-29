Take Charge America Announces Manuel Salazar As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Salazar brings two decades of nonprofit leadership, innovation experience to national nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Take Charge America, a national leader in nonprofit credit counseling and debt management, announced today that Manuel Salazar has been appointed CEO. With a strong focus on service innovation and meeting consumers' diverse debt relief needs, Salazar oversees the greater execution of Take Charge America's vision to serve as a lifelong resource for individuals and families seeking financial guidance.





Prior to joining Take Charge America , Salazar served in executive leadership roles with two nonprofits supporting individuals with developmental disabilities. He also brings experience in network engineering, technology and project management. Through this diverse background, Salazar has developed a specialty in change management surrounding evolving business plans, processes and initiatives.

“Take Charge America provides critical services for people struggling with their finances,” he said.“I saw this role as an opportunity to combine my nonprofit leadership and technology experience to impact change on a grand scale, as much of the success of our communities is rooted in personal financial stability.”

Take Charge America offers credit counseling and debt management to individuals nationwide. During a free credit counseling session, consumers receive a customized action plan that includes a personalized budget, credit report summary and tailored debt relief options, such as a debt management plan. The process is conducted over the phone or online . Additionally, Take Charge America offers housing counseling to individuals in various parts of the homeownership or rental journey.

“Take Charge America has a history of innovating to meet evolving consumer needs, and I plan to continue this tradition in the coming years, taking a close look at how we can adapt our technologies and processes to elevate our overall service,” Salazar said.

Salazar has earned a Master of Business Administration from Grand Canyon University.

About Take Charge America, Inc.

Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency offering financial education and counseling services including credit counseling, debt management, housing counseling and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped more than 2 million consumers nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more, visit takechargeamerica or call (888) 822-9193.

