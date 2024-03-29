Impacts Of Extreme Weather On Interior Design Examined In New Research

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) American Society of Interior Designers Releases Collaborative Design Research Brief with Chemical Insights Research Institute

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID ), in collaboration with the Chemical Insights Research Institute (CIRI ) of UL Research Institutes, unveiled new research today on the effects of extreme weather and climate events on the built environment and its occupants. Focusing on the intersection between science and interior design,“ASID Impact of Design Brief: Climate, Building Resiliency & Human Health” is the first of two free resources from ASID and CIRI.





The extreme weather brief examines the current state of the environment from a chemical landscape perspective and proposes how its three leading topics- climate, building resiliency and human health- can be better considered in an evolving design practice. The brief explores how weather events impact the built environment and interior design, the effects of extreme weather on human health and building resilience, and insight into designing for the future.

The extreme weather brief will be followed by a second brief from the ASID-CIRI team; with the second focusing on the effects of heat. That report is slated for release in the coming months.

“Designers and collaborators in the built environment bear the responsibility to improve human health through their work, and to consider new strategies in support of building resiliency,” said Khoi Vo, chief executive officer, ASID.“With the increase of extreme weather events and climate change, the interior design profession must be well-equipped to better understand and incorporate resilient solutions into their practices. We are grateful to CIRI for lending their expertise to our community and contributing to this valuable project.”

Extreme weather events and climate impacts are increasingly affecting people's everyday lives-ASID's“2024 Trends Outlook Report” found that two-thirds of Americans have experienced extreme weather events. These types of events react with building materials and chemicals, creating new challenges in the built environment. With this uptick in mind, ASID's research with Chemical Insights offers interior designers the opportunity to move from a reactive to proactive approach to help mitigate the risk of these climate-related impacts and foster a positive impact on occupant health.

“Our recent research demonstrates that weather changes, like prolonged elevated temperatures, are changing how materials behave in the indoor environment,” said Dr. Marilyn Black, vice president and executive director of CIRI.“CIRI is excited to share our research knowledge with ASID so interior designers and manufacturers can be leaders and stewards for advancing healthy and sustainable living and working spaces.”

ASID's collaboration with CIRI provides deeper data to inform designers in their practices. Notable findings include:

Poor indoor air quality puts nearly 40% of the U.S. population at risk for serious health problems. On average, people spend approximately 90% of their time indoors, breathing 15,000 liters of air a day. Weather and climate disasters impact the built environment and increase chemical and particle exposure to poor indoor air quality.

The levels of indoor chemical pollutants exceed those of the outdoor environment by at least two-fold. Occupants in the built environment face a complex mixture of chemicals. While new rating systems, product declaration statements, protocols and regulations have been introduced, the increase in extreme weather events has created novel challenges beyond carbon emissions that change the way materials behave in these new environments.

Buildings are being designed to mitigate the impact of external environmental stressors, including high winds, storms, fire and severe heat; however, there are also many internal stressors that can contribute to a building's resilience, affecting the health of occupants. These may include temperature, chemicals, dust and fine particles, humidity and mold, allergens and endotoxins, viruses, bacteria and other biologicals.

Beyond extreme weather events, designers must also consider smaller, more daily occurrences. For example, longer and warmer summers can increase temperatures and subsequently increase chemical emissions from synthetic materials, while greater amounts of heat and moisture with more frequent thunderstorms may create conditions conducive to mold.

The report concludes with a forward-facing look at how interior designers can improve building resiliency and mitigate climate-related outcomes for occupants. These strategies are:

Use an integrative design approach. Bring the owner, design team, and other experts and stakeholders together early in the design process to establish goals, set priorities and identify occupant risks.

Proactively evaluate potential impacts. Prioritize materials, finishes and furnishings that minimize risks to human health to reduce indoor pollution and achieve greater resiliency.

Convey strategies and assess outcomes. Communicate to ensure alignment, engage stakeholders and demonstrate results for greater transparency and trust. Furthermore, monitor outcomes by recording both qualitative and quantitative effects on users to reconsider occupant risk.

The brief is now available for interior designers, industry professionals, and the general public.

ASID research fellow, Dr. S. Dawn Haynie, and Holley Henderson, director of strategic partnerships and education at CIRI, will present on the findings of the CIRI brief at the following industry conferences:

Coverings



Atlanta, Georgia; Wednesday, April 24, 2024

GATHER Catalyst

Denver, Colorado; Tuesday, August 13, 2024

For more information on the“ASID Impact of Design Brief: Climate, Building Resiliency & Human Health,” visit:

About ASID

The American Society of Interior Designers believes that design impacts lives. Through its programs, networks, and advocacy, ASID serves all those who are a part of the interior design profession and practice. This support extends to their membership, encompassing practitioners of all levels of training across all sectors of design, to Affiliate Members and Partners to represent all contributors to the built environment. ASID thrives on the strength of cross-functional and interdisciplinary relationships among designers of all specialties, including workplace, healthcare, retail and hospitality, education, institutional, and residential. As a leader in shared conversations around topics that matter in design, from evidence-based and human-centric design to social responsibility, well-being, and sustainability, ASID showcases the impact of design on the human experience and the value interior designers provide.

ASID will mark its 50th anniversary in 2025. Celebrating 50 years of industry leadership, ASID is committed to broadening the impact for the future of design in all of the places we work, play, and heal. Learn more at asid.

About Chemical Insights Research Institute

Chemical Insights Research Institute (CIRI) of UL Research Institutes is a nonprofit organization dedicated to scientific research, publication, education, and communication on environmental exposures resulting from technologies and practices, their impact on human health, and processes for reducing health risks. CIRI provides actionable data and resources to help manufacturers, educators, healthcare providers, and consumers make informed environmental health decisions and risk reduction strategies for the protection of human health.

About UL Research Institutes

UL Research Institutes is a nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing public safety through scientific discovery. Since 1894, our research has advanced our mission toward a safer, more secure, and sustainable future. Focused on global risks from fire mitigation and air quality to safe energy storage and digital privacy, we conduct rigorous independent research, analyze safety data and partner with experts to uncover and act on existing and emerging risks to human safety.

Contacts

Bert Kelly



Chemical Insights Research Institute of UL Research Institutes



...

1-470-957-7854

Nicole Chacon, Senior Account Executive



Novità Communications



...

The post Impacts of Extreme Weather on Interior Design Examined in New Research appeared first on Caribbean News Global .