American Water Charitable Foundation Announces National Partnership With American Red Cross With $250,000 Donation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it has donated $250,000 to the American Red Cross as a new Disaster Responder Program member during Red Cross Month. Proactively funding disaster relief helps ensure the Red Cross is better prepared to meet the needs of those affected by disasters, both big and small, across the United States.









“As extreme weather events increase in frequency and intensity, we continue to count on forward-thinking Disaster Responder members like the American Water Charitable Foundation to help power our preparedness and relief efforts,” said Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross.“We are so thankful for the American Water Charitable Foundation's donation, which underscores their commitment to compassion in advance of disasters big and small.”

The Disaster Responder Program is a group of organizations and companies that take a proactive approach toward disaster relief. Members of this program pledge donations in advance of disasters. These donations power the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology, and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support when disasters occur. It also enables the Red Cross to respond to disasters quickly, offering a safe place to sleep, a hot meal, emotional support, and resources to aid in recovery. Additionally, the donations help prepare people and communities for future disasters.

“We provide water and wastewater services in 14 states and at 18 military installations,” said Cheryl Norton, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, American Water.“With such a large presence in the U.S., our Foundation's partnership with the Red Cross allows us to proactively support our communities when and where they need help.”

The Foundation supports three pillars of giving – Water, People and Communities. Funding for the American Red Cross is provided by the Foundation's Disaster Relief Grant Program, which supports disaster response and relief efforts in communities served by American Water nationwide.

“We take great pride in supporting the Red Cross in its mission to provide aid, stability and hope to communities during times of great adversity. Enabling swift action by responders during disasters can help communities become more resilient during recovery,” added Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation.

At American Water, employees play a vital role in community partnerships at the local level. Employee volunteers support the American Red Cross by organizing blood drives, serving on regional boards, and participating in other initiatives.

“As a board member of the American Red Cross New Jersey Chapter, I am proud that the American Water Charitable Foundation has become a National Disaster Responder Program member,” said Nicholl Salamone, Senior Director, Human Resources Operations, American Water and American Red Cross New Jersey Chapter Board Member.“I've seen firsthand how the Red Cross responds to emergencies, provides comfort and hope to families and how they educate people on how to prepare for and prevent disasters.”

Additionally, in 2023 the American Water Charitable Foundation, in collaboration with American Water's Military Services Group, awarded a $15,000 State Strategic Impact grant to the American Red Cross, Service to the Armed Forces Giving Program, in support of military members, veterans and families as they prepare for and respond to the challenges of military service.

Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested $15.5 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that positively benefit the communities where American Water and its employees live and work. Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation here .

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company's ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate.

