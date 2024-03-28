King Receives Constitutional Court's Annual Report

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Constitutional Court on Thursday submitted its annual report for 2023 to His Majesty King Abdullah. Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi received the report on behalf of His Majesty from Constitutional Court President Mohammad Madallah Mahadin, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. Issawi conveyed His Majesty's gratitude for the court's efforts and its vital role in instilling the rule of law.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.