Guterres Hopes ‘Everyone’S Rights Protected’ In India’S Elections: Spokesperson

(MENAFN- IANS) United Nations, March 29 (IANS) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes that in India's elections, "everyone's rights are protected", his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said.
“What we very much hope that in India, as in any country that is having elections, that everyone's rights are protected, including political and civil rights, and everyone is able to vote in an atmosphere that is free and fair”, he said on Thursday in response to a question from a Bangladeshi journalist at his daily briefing.
In making a general statement, Dujarric did not directly react to the journalist's assertion that India was at a“crisis point” mentioning the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and what he said were the freezing of Congress Party funds.
(Arul Louis can be contacted at ... and followed at @arulouis)
MENAFN28032024000231011071ID1108035333
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.