AI Use Cases And Application Across Major Industries Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Found in the year 1956, Artificial Intelligence today has brought about a revolution in the market.

Artificial intelligence refers to the simulation of human intelligence into machines that enable businesses to reduce costs, streamline operations, and automate repetitive tasks so that you can focus on the core operations of your business.

As per the report by Precedence Research, the global artificial intelligence market was valued at $454 billion. It is further expected to reach more than $2575.16 billion around 2032.

Moreover, today, around 47% of companies have already integrated AI into their business function.

The expanding market and constant need for innovation in various sectors have forced AI development companies to come up with new AI solutions every now and then. This article will discuss some of these major innovations and solutions brought out by AI in various industries. So, let us begin!

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"