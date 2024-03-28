Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) Featured At The LD Micro Invitational XIV

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, the company provides the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future.

WAVE Charging, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ideanomics, delivers made-in-America wireless EV charging systems for the commercial fleet sector. With a global-leading number of high-power, rigorously proven inductive charging systems deployed, WAVE provides commercial fleet operators with a faster, easier, and future-proof way to extend the range of medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles. To learn more about Ideanomics, visit . To learn more about the company's WAVE Charging subsidiary, visit .

