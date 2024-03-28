Russia, Brazil Discuss Preparations For Upcoming BRICS, G20 Summits

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, held discussions on preparations for the upcoming BRICS and G20 summits, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, TV BRICS reported.

The BRICS summit, which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is scheduled for October 2024 in Kazan, Russia. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has already confirmed his attendance.

The meeting between Lavrov and Vieira also covered preparations for the G20 summit, which will be hosted by Brazil in Rio de Janeiro this November. The discussions focused on both the international agenda for these major summits and bilateral issues between Russia and Brazil.

This high-level dialogue highlights the importance of cooperation between Russia and Brazil within these international forums. The BRICS and G20 summits serve as key platforms for addressing global challenges and fostering economic collaboration.