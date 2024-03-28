The 2024“BLANC De CHINE Porcelain From Dehua” International Itinerant Exhibition Held In The U.S., Mexico And The Netherlands

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Exquisite and translucent Dehua porcelain artworks

The 2024“BLANC de CHINE – Porcelain from Dehua” international itinerant exhibition has been held recently across three European and American countries.

As China's largest production and export base of ceramic handicrafts, Dehua is celebrated for its exceptional quality of white porcelain and world-famous porcelain carving skills. Dehua porcelain is renowned worldwide for being“as white as snow, as smooth as jade, as thin as paper, and as resonant as a chime stone.” There is a saying that the world's best white porcelain is in China, while China's best white porcelain is in Dehua. The Dehua kiln site is one of the 22 sites and monuments of the world cultural heritage“Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China,” and Dehua porcelain firing techniques are among the first to be included in China's national list of intangible cultural heritage.







Visitors are captivated by Dehua porcelain

At the 2024“BLANC de CHINE – Porcelain from Dehua” international itinerant exhibition held in the United States, Mexico, and the Netherlands, a total of 105 pieces of exquisite Dehua porcelain were exhibited, encompassing four categories: antique-inspired cultural creations, artisanal porcelain, everyday porcelain, and export porcelain. These artworks fully showcased the characteristics of Dehua white porcelain, and thoroughly demonstrated its profound cultural significance and exquisite craftsmanship.

The three countries for the exhibition have deep connections with Chinese ceramics. Starting from the 16th century, large quantities of Chinese porcelain have been exported to the Mexican market, exerting a significant influence on the local development of porcelain. In the 17th century, the Netherlands imported a large quantity of porcelain from China, which was highly sought-after due to its high-quality workmanship and intricate decorations. The United States is currently a primary overseas export market for Dehua white porcelain.







The exhibition provides a rare opportunity for European and American people to experience Chinese ceramic culture up close

In recent years, Dehua County has launched the“Blanc de Chine” Setting Sail Again Project, aiming to improve the international brand awareness of“BLANC de CHINE – Porcelain from Dehua.” Since 2023, it has organized nearly a hundred enterprises to explore markets in Southeast Asia, Europe, and other regions.







The exhibits highlight the characteristics of Quanzhou

As China's largest production and export base of ceramic handicrafts, Dehua will promote design and process innovation, implement a“ceramics+” integrated development strategy, hold thematic exhibitions, and actively participate in cultural exchanges to create a bright name card for Dehua white porcelain.







Daily-use porcelain leads the trend of fashion

It is understood that the“BLANC de CHINE – Porcelain from Dehua” international itinerant exhibition kicked off in August 2023. The plan is to spend five years engaging in cultural exchange in more than 20 countries and regions with frequent trade exchanges with Fujian Province. The“BLANC de CHINE – Porcelain from Dehua” international itinerant exhibition serves as a vehicle to deepen cultural integration, facilitate information exchange, and enhance economic and trade interaction between each other.