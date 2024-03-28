Sheikh Hamad Crowns Winners Of Sports And Youth Excellence Awards

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth, honoured the winners of Sports and Youth Excellence Awards for clubs at an event held on Thursday. In the Sports category, Al Arabi SC came first, ahead of Al Sadd SC and Al Rayyan SC. The Youth category top prize went to Qatari Scientific Club, followed by Simaisma and Al Daayen Youth Centre and Pioneership Centre for Girls.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.