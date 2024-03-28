Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'My Father Was Given Slow Poison', Son Umar Ansari Claims

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hours after the death of jailed politician Mukhtar Ansari on Thursday, his son Umar Ansari claimed that his father was given“slow poison” in the food and the family will now move to the judiciary in this matter.

Some media reports stated that the gangster died due to cardiac arrest after he was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district because his health condition deteriorated. He was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state after he complained of vomiting.“I was not told anything from the administration side, I came to know about it through the media... But now the whole nation knows everything... I came to meet him two days ago, but I was not allowed...,” Umar Ansari told reporters as quoted by ANI.

He said, \"We said earlier also and even today we will say the same about the allegation of giving slow poison. On March 19, he was poisoned in the dinner. We will move to the judiciary, we have full faith in it...\"

\"Post-mortem will be conducted on Friday, after that, they will give us the body. We will then follow with the further process (cremation)... My father alleged being given a slow poison... Around five doctors panel has been made (for carrying out the post-mortem),\" his son added.

Soon after his death, prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed across Uttar Pradesh, said Police on Thursday five-time MLA from eastern UP's Mau was involved in the property business and was also involved in 52 criminal cases in UP and at many other places. He contested elections twice as Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) candidate. He last contested the assembly polls in 2017 history-sheeter in Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district, Ansari was acquitted by a Delhi court in the murder case of BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai in 2005. Along with him, six others including brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari, were also acquitted in the case was sentenced to life imprisonment in a three-decade-old fake arms licence case by a special MP-MLA court on March 13. In 2017, a local court of Ghazipur, UP acquitted him in a case related to the 2009 murder of Ajai Prakash Singh, a contractor, in Mau. He was one of the most celebrated 'Robinhoods' in the region as voters in Mau (sadar), 100 km from Gorakhpur, elected him five times over, many times when he was in jail.

(With ANI inputs)

