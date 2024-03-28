Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Snow In J-K, Himachal Heat Wave Alert In THESE States

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Weather Update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh today. In addition to this, heat wave alerts have also been issued in many parts of the country today. It also stated that hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Saurashtra and Kutch on 29th March and over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe from 28 March to 1st April snowfall predictionAn orange alert for heavy rainfall/snowfall has been issued in Himachal Pradesh on 29 and 30 March Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, IMD has stated that isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall (64.5-115.5mm) is likely on 29 and 30 March heavy rainfall/snowfall has been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh from 30th March to 1st April Read: IMD predicts 'higher number of heatwaves' in Maharashtra, Karnataka, 3 other states during April. See full forecastIMD issues Heatwave alertThe weather department has issued a yellow alert for heat Wave conditions at isolated places of North Interior Karnataka today and in Vidarbha on 29th and 30th March. As per IMD, on 27 March, the maximum temperature was observed in Maharashtra's Akola with a temperature hitting 42.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Malegaon in Maharashtra (42 degrees Celsius), Phaladi in Rajasthan (42 degrees Celsius), Amreli in Gujarat (41.6 degree Celsius) and Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh (41 degree Celsius).Also, Read Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC issues heat wave advisory, lists dos and don'ts. Details hereHailstorm alertThe weather office has predicted an isolated hailstorm over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir today; and in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab tomorrow i.e. on 30th March rainfall alertThe weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorm activity over Northwest India from the 28th-31st with the possibility of isolated heavy falls over the Western Himalayan Region on the 29th and 30th of March Read: La Nina to pave way for good monsoon in India this year? IMD says...IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya from 30th March to 1st April with the possibility of isolated very heavy falls over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on 31st March has also predicted isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during 28th March-1st April to moderate rainfall is also very likely over Bihar on the 30th of March and over Jharkhand with thunderstorms and lightning on the 30th and 31st of March weather updateRWFC Delhi has predicted a generally cloudy sky with very light rain with thunderstorms at a few places in the national capital today. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

MENAFN28032024007365015876ID1108035255