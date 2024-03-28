Brazil’S Federal Public Debt Rises 2.25% In February, Hits $1.319 Trillion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The National Treasury of Brazil announced that the country's federal public debt saw a 2.25% increase in February, totaling R$6.595 trillion ($1.319 trillion).



The internal federal public securities debt rose by 2.32%, reaching R$6.319 trillion ($1.263.8 trillion).



The external federal public debt increased by 0.84%, standing at R$276.1 billion ($55.22 billion).









In February, federal debt included 23.14% fixed-rate, 29.77% inflation-indexed, 42.64% floating-rate, and 4.44% foreign currency bonds.









The February increase resulted from a net issuance of R$90.21 billion ($18.042 billion) and a positive interest accrual of R$55.22 billion ($11.044 billion).















The public debt liquidity reserve increased by 8.84% to R$885.1 billion ($177.02 billion), despite an 11.10% year-over-year decline.

















Helano Borges Dias, general coordinator of public debt operations at the Treasury, highlighted the comfortable position of the current liquidity reserve.



He stated, "The liquidity buffer is well above the prudential level of three months."









We're at R$885 billion ($177.02 billion), with the prudential level at R$326 billion ($65.2 billion)," during a Brazil press conference.



Dias also mentioned the possibility of increasing the liquidity buffer throughout the year, noting its sufficient current level.

