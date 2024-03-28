Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 29th March 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,555.7 -8.2% 0.1% RSISX USD Index 1,529.7 -8.2% 0.1%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 7,498.5 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 105 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 5.7 # of Traded Companies 58 Traded Shares (mn)/d 4,436 # of Companies (Up) 35 Total Trades (#/d) 3,057 # of Companies (Down) 9 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 18,846 # of Companies (Not changed) 14 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,277 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 2

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.110 10.0% -15.4% Al Taif Islamic Bank BTIB 0.750 8.7% -11.8% Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 0.170 6.3% -5.6% Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 24.150 5.9% 23.7% Iraqi for Carton Man. (UCM) IICM 1.140 5.6% 9.6% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. AMAP 0.510 -15.0% 34.2% AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (NRM) VWIF 0.390 -13.3% -50.6% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 3.170 -11.7% -9.4% International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 0.800 -11.1% -69.2% Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NRM) NHAM 0.890 -11.0% -6.3% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 2,048.7 1,552.1 27.3% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 1,836.3 1,391.1 24.5% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 978.0 740.9 13.0% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 670.4 507.9 8.9% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 373.4 282.9 5.0%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,417 3,724.7 2,821.7 49.7% Industry 629 1,983.2 1,502.5 26.4% Telecom 523 978.2 741.0 13.0% Agriculture 229 324.2 245.6 4.3% Insurance 25 290.2 219.9 3.9% Services 168 136.9 103.7 1.8% Hotels&Tourism 63 61.1 46.3 0.8% Investment 3 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,057 7,498.5 5,680.7 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



ISX announced that on Mar. 28, 2024, the deposit operations for the third issuance of "Emaar bonds" began in the deposit center. The bonds will be launched for trading starting Apr. 21, 2024 on the bond platform. The price change will be 5% according to the table received from the CBI. The bonds will trade from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm.

The second issuance of "Emaar bonds" was launched for trading starting Mar. 27, 2024, on the bond platform. The price change will be 5% according to the table received from the CBI. The bonds will trade from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm.

On Tuesday, Iraq's Securities Commission (ISC) announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with the British Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI), which includes the exchange of information related to financial training programs, confirming that the agreement represents a qualitative shift in the work of brokers in the stock market. (Shafaq News)

On Wednesday, the National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) announced the success of its new banking system based on the global Temenos systems (Temenos - T24), in addition to the launch of its developed application on mobile phones (Mobile Banking), pointing out that the system will contribute to enhancing compliance with international standards and requirements of the Central Bank of Iraq, which enhances the transparency and security of banking operations. (Shafaq News)

The ISC has approved the request of Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) to have a three-month extension period to add the new shares resulting from the capital increase through an 8.3% rights issue and an 11.3% bonus issue to reach IQD305.0 bn starting from Mar. 18, 2024. ISX requested Iraqi Land Transport (SILT) to provide its AGM minutes for the meeting held on Mar. 6, 2024.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

ISX suspended trading of Ready Made Clothes (IRMC) starting Mar. 25 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 28 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing four original and four alternative board members.

