Iraqi Govt Implements Traffic Management Measures

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has approved recommendations from a consultative meeting aimed at addressing traffic congestion and regulating working hours for state departments.

The key measures are:



Morning: 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM for ministries and bureaus in the Green Zone and select others. These include the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Planning, Agriculture, Water Resources, Environment, Migration and Displacement, Communications, Youth and Sports, Culture, and Industry and Minerals; the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Federal Financial Supervision Bureau, Baghdad Municipality, and the Civil Aviation Authority;

Mid-morning: 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM for other ministries, including the Ministries of the Interior, Defense, Health, Finance, Electricity, Justice, Labor and Social Affairs), and Education, and all associated schools and institutes;

Late morning: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM for remaining ministries and institutions, including the Ministries of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Transport, Trade, Construction, Housing, Municipalities, Public Works, and Oil, and the Shiite and Sunni Endowment Offices, the Martyrs and Political Prisoners Institutions, the Aliyaj Authority for Hajj and Umrah, and the State Council. Universities and colleges will start at 10:00 AM, with weekly holiday adjustments.

Ministries and non-ministerial entities must ensure at least 30% of their staff utilize public transportation, offering incentives for participation.



Construction of pedestrian bridges near educational and healthcare institutions, with fencing to deter jaywalking. Crackdown on sidewalk vendors, especially in congested areas like Shorja and New Baghdad.



Reviewing vehicle registration fees and customs duties, potentially increasing them in line with previous government decisions. Kurdistan Region must adhere to any fee increases.



Certain roads in Baghdad, including the Karguliya Road towards Al-Amin area, will be reopened. Reinstallation of departure gate near Al-Shaab Stadium.

Prices for premium and regular gasoline will rise to 1250 and 850 Iraqi dinars per liter, respectively, starting May 1, 2024.

Adjusted Office Hours:Official working hours for government departments in Baghdad will be trialed for three months after Eid al-Fitr, with reevaluation afterward.Different start and end times will be implemented for various ministries and affiliated entities:Public Transport Mandate:Pedestrian Bridges and Street Vendor Control:Vehicle Registration Fees and Customs Duties:Road Openings:Fuel Price Adjustment:

These measures aim to alleviate traffic congestion, promote public transport usage, enhance pedestrian safety, and manage urban infrastructure effectively. Further evaluations will determine their long-term implementation.

(Source: PMO)

The post Iraqi Govt Implements Traffic Management Measures first appeared on Iraq Business News .