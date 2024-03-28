Iraqi Electricity Minister Meets Finnish Power Company

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fadel, recently hosted the Finnish Ambassador to Iraq, Ms. Anu Saarela, along with a delegation from Wärtsilä , a company specializing in the installation and maintenance of engines.

During the meeting, the minister emphasized the government and ministry's commitment to fostering common prospects, job opportunities, and partnerships, capitalizing on the significant openness and security stability in Iraq, aiming to create an attractive environment for global investments.

According to a statement, the minister focused on two main points during the meeting:

The importance of reviving stalled projects and addressing their obstacles. This included discussions on rehabilitating the Samarra diesel power generation station with 11 generating units, each with a capacity of 340 megawatts.Preparation of a comprehensive vision by the company's experts regarding the maintenance needs of power generation units, the possibility of their expansion, and increasing their design capacities. He instructed the technical and production department of the Northern Electricity Production to provide the necessary requirements for the company's experts to perform their tasks, subject to meeting deadlines and presenting them to the ministry for approval after discussion, with continuous follow-up through regular meetings.

The visiting ambassador expressed her gratitude for the minister's keen interest, acknowledging the success of Iraq in establishing and implementing significant and qualitative projects contributing to the development of the energy sector in Iraq. She particularly highlighted Iraq's shift towards renewable energy sources and diversification of its energy sources.

