Syrskyi, Brown Discuss Ukrainian Army Needs For Coming Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown discussed the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the coming months and analyzed some strategic issues for the current year.

According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi said this in a post on Facebook.

The parties discussed the necessary U.S. assistance to Ukraine, specifically to enhance its defense against missile and bomb attacks by the Russian military.

They also focused on the topic of building fortifications.

According to Syrskyi, the American partners understand all the challenges and problems.

"We are grateful for their support. Without such support, it would be much more difficult for us to fight a powerful enemy," the commander-in-chief emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Syrskyi discussed the battlefield situation with Chief of the Joint Staff of the French Armed Forces Thierry Burkhard.

