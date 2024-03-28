GCC Chief Unveils Vision For Regional Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 28 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi unveiled on Thursday a strategic vision for protecting the security, peace and prosperity in the countries of the Arabian Gulf region.

Based on shared stances on regional and international issues, the GCC states have approved the vision for maintaining security and stability in the Gulf region and contributing to international security, he said at a function to declare the vision.

The objectives of the vision include building strategic regional and international partnerships, ensuring stability of the oil market, promoting maritime security and the freedom of shipping, combatting climate change, securing the vital economic resources of the GCC states, maximizing benefits from the economic and investment potentials, and securing sustainable prosperity for the peoples of the region, he revealed.

Al-Budaiwi noted that the protection of regional security is not only a political commitment but a moral responsibility as well.

He highlighted the significance of dialogue and cooperation, and respect for the viewpoints of other parties in facing the common security challenges on regional and international levels.

The GCC states maintain a firm stance in support of international peace and security, he said, recalling the commitment, stated by GCC leaders at the Doha Summit, to addressing the political, security and economic challenges within and beyond the Gulf region.

The stances of the GCC states are based on the basic order of the GCC Council and the principles of the international law on relations among states, including non-interference in the domestic affairs of other states, and mutual respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of one another, Al-Budaiwi went on.

The GCC states favor solving disputes with dialogue and diplomatic means and reject use or threatening to use force which could endanger regional security, he added. (end)

