(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Flat on Way to Best Quarter in 5 Yrs.

S&P Heads Higher, for Best Q1 in 5 YearsStocks on Brink of Best Quarter Since 2019Dow Hikes 400+Dow Jumps Nearly 200 Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, March 28, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

S&P Hits Highs, Posts Strongest Q1 in 5 Yrs. AdvertismentThe S&P 500 rose Thursday as it aimed to wrap up its best first-quarter performance in five years.The Dow Jones Industrials took on 46.77 points to 39,806.85.The much-broader index jumped 5.86 points to 5,254.35.The NASDAQ dived 20.06 points to 16,379.45.For the quarter, the S&P 500 is about 10.3% higher. It is on pace for its best first-quarter gain since 2019, when it rallied 13.1%. The 30-stock Dow, up 5.7% during the period, is tracking for its strongest first-quarter performance since 2021 when it advanced 7.4%. The NASDAQ is up 9.3% in the quarter thus far.On a monthly basis, the S&P 500 is 3.2% higher. The NASDAQ is set to climb 2%, and the Dow is pacing for an advance of 2.2%.Driving the gains this quarter and month has been Nvidia, last year's market leader, as the artificial intelligence craze shows no signs of slowing. The stock is up 83% for the quarter and 15% in March alone.Although the market will be closed due to Good Friday, economic data tied to personal income, consumer spending and personal consumption expenditures will be released that day.Prices for the 10-year Treasury were slightly downward, raising yields to 4.21% from Wednesday's 4.19%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices chugged higher $1.67 to $83.02 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices picked up $29.10 to $2,241.80 U.S. an ounce.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks