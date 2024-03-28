Community Foundation Welcomes New Trustees

(MENAFN- Pressat) Cumbria Community Foundation has welcomed three new members to its board of trustees.

Patrick Boggon, Georgina Smith and Rachael Stephenson were officially appointed at the Foundation's March board meeting.

Patrick Boggon is the founder and Director of Tarnside Consulting. He has spent his career helping charities and not-for-profits maximise their fundraising potential.

This has included setting up a brain injury rehabilitation centre at the Calvert Trust; transforming Auckland Castle from an under-used bishop's palace to a top visitor attraction, leading to regeneration in the area; doubling the income at Newcastle Hospitals charities; and supporting domestic abuse charities with training and coaching.

Patrick said:“It is a privilege to join the board of Cumbria Community Foundation and I look forward to contributing to its future. I believe the Foundation is worth investing in because it has an insight into, and an understanding of, the county that ensures the grants it makes are truly effective.

“It therefore adds value to both the philanthropists that want to give in Cumbria and the grassroots charitable organisation making a day-to-day difference to people's lives.”

Georgina Smith is a Senior Associate Solicitor at Napthens, based in the Wills and Estate Planning department at the Kendal office. She is a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and a dementia champion. She works closely with the rural department, and has a real passion for assisting rural and farming families.

Georgina is a proud Cumbrian, attending school in Cartmel and later, Barrow Sixth Form. She has seen firsthand some of the challenges Cumbria faces.

Georgina said:“I have supported local charities both professionally and personally and am honoured to accept the role of Trustee with the foundation so I can assist it in whatever is required, utilising my experience, knowledge and links within the local community.”

Rachael Stephenson is a Partner in the Private Client team at Cumbria-based law firm, Muckle LLP. Having practiced in Cumbria since 2007, her specialisms include dealing with the succession planning needs associated with complex family arrangements. Her particular areas of expertise include advising on charitable and private trusts and personal planning for business owners.

As a trustee of several Cumbrian charities, including Eden Valley Hospice & Jigsaw, Rachael promotes philanthropy in all its forms. She is experienced in helping people to realise their goals; giving as much as they can, in a tax-efficient way, whilst making the greatest impact to those in need.

Born and bred in the Eden Valley, Rachael was educated at Casterton School, Kirkby Lonsdale. She now lives near Carlisle with her partner and two young daughters. As a family, they spend their free time exploring; up in the hills, out on the lakes or playing on a beach.

Rachael said:“I'm delighted to have been chosen as a trustee for Cumbria Community Foundation. Acting as a trustee of several local charities over the years, I've had the privilege of seeing first-hand the outstanding impact of the work and contribution of the Community Foundation. I look forward to working with an amazing team of people supporting charities in the county.”

Andy Beeforth, Chief Executive of Cumbria Community Foundation, said:“I'm so pleased to have Georgina, Rachael and Patrick joining the board. We were delighted with the range and quality of people applying to fill these volunteer roles and look forward to working with them to grow the philanthropic funds we hold on behalf of the people of Cumbria.”

The new trustees join a board of 16 current members, chaired by David Beeby, former CEO of the Innovia Group.