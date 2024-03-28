Miner Scores With Acquisition Of Promising Silver District In Mexico

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Stocks were mixed ahead of the long weekend, but shares of this junior miner were up following news that it would acquire a past-producing %Silver district.

Canadian mining company %VizslaSilver (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: $VZLA) struck a deal to acquire land located near its existing successful mines. While the property has yet to be explored for precious metals like silver and gold, it shows promising signs of holding valuable resources.

The La Garra-Metates district is in the heart of Mexico's silver-gold-rich Panuco – San Dimas corridor. Scouting work conducted by the firm's geologists shows the presence of at least two vein systems carrying significant silver and gold grades. Vizsla Silver's main project is the silver and gold Panuco mine, 32 km from the La Garra-Metates district. The firm plans to take advantage of its experienced team in Mexico to fast-track permitting and exploration of the La Garra-Metates District.

Canadian shares of Vizsla were trading up at $1.29 in morning trade.