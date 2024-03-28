U.S. Pledges $170 Million To Guatemala To Keep Migrants At Home

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) During his Washington visit, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo secured a $170 million pledge from the U.S.



This fund will enhance health, development, and security in Guatemala, aiming to address migration's root causes.



Arévalo's discussions with Vice President Kamala Harris and later, President Joe Biden , focused on key issues like migration and anti-corruption efforts.



Biden highlighted the reinforced U.S.-Guatemala partnership in his X post.



Harris, at a press briefing, voiced support for Arévalo's leadership, noting its potential to inspire change and tackle corruption, a major migration driver.







Arévalo expressed gratitude for U.S. support, vowing to fight corruption and foster a more prosperous Guatemala.



This financial commitment is part of America's broader strategy to reduce Central American migration by tackling its underlying causes.









Arévalo sought the Organization of American States (OAS )'s aid in Guatemala's judicial selection process.



In Addition, he emphasized the need for transparency and integrity, historically challenged by corruption.









This investment and international cooperation signal a joint effort to create stability and prosperity in Guatemala, potentially transforming migration patterns.

Background









The U.S. investment in Guatemala marks a pivotal move in the longstanding relationship between the two countries.



This relationship has been shaped by decades of diplomatic negotiations aimed at enhancing regional stability and economic development.

















Historically, U.S. foreign aid to Guatemala has been a tool to address not only immediate crises but also long-term challenges.



However, these challenges include poverty, inequality, and the rule of law, factors intimately linked to migration.









Guatemala, plagued by corruption and violence, has seen many of its citizens flee in search of safety and opportunity.



The United States, as a primary destination, has a vested interest in supporting Guatemala's development to reduce these pressures.



This latest financial pledge underscores a shift towards addressing the systemic issues that drive migration, moving beyond mere border security measures.

