Cuba’S Lifeline: Russia’S Support Amid Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cuba faces dire power and food shortages, causing widespread protests , the most significant since 2021.



This week, a glimmer of hope docks at Matanzas port : a Russian tanker with 715,000 barrels of oil, the first in a year.



Cuba, struggling through a severe recession, blames the U.S. trade embargo, which has been in place since the 1959 revolution.



Despite calls from allies for the U.S. to ease its stance, progress is stalled, particularly under Donald Trump's hardline policies.



Turning to its long-time ally, Russia, Cuba urgently awaits promised fuel, wheat, and fertilizers.



The Soviet Union's collapse in 1991 left Cuba in a similar crisis, showing the depth of their bond.



Today, the island nation grapples with economic downturn, rampant inflation, and food scarcity.







Even basic necessities like children's milk and bread are in short supply, prompting a plea for UN assistance.



Russia's largest oil shipment since September 2022, might temporarily alleviate power outages.



If regular, these shipments could support Havana's refinery for about 35 days each, boosting energy supply.



Meanwhile, Russian businesses grow in Cuba, with tourism up 340% in 2023, injecting much-needed dollars into the economy.



Cuba's efforts to strengthen ties with Russia are evident, with Trade Minister Ricardo Cabrisas visiting Moscow.



Brazil, under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also steps up, sending essential goods to Cuba.



Despite the hardship, Cubans like Juan Gonzales from Santiago de Cuba remain resilient.



"Life is hard, but we're moving forward. Viva la revolución," he states, echoing the enduring spirit of the Cuban people in the face of adversity.

