TSA Precheck Program Adds Eight New Airlines

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Eligible passengers can use TSA PreCheck lanes when traveling from the US on nearly 100 airlines

WASHINGTON, USA – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced on March 28, 2024 the expansion of its TSA PreCheck program with the addition of Air Premia, Air Tahiti Nui, Air Transat, Bahamasair, BermudAir, Iberia, La Compagnie and New Pacific Airlines.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program enabling low-risk travellers to enjoy a secure and efficient screening experience at more than 200 U.S. state and territory airports, including at the Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas . TSA PreCheck passengers travel with ease and may keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on and are not required to remove laptops, 3-1-1 liquids and food items from their carry-on bags. About 99 percent of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than ten minutes in dedicated lanes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

TSA PreCheck is available for eligible passengers when departing from a US airport or when connecting on domestic flights after returning to the United States from a foreign airport. Travellers who are US citizens, US nationals or US lawful permanent residents may apply for TSA PreCheck and can pick any enrollment provider based on cost, location and additional benefits. Costs for enrollment vary by provider.

Enrolling in TSA PreCheck is easy. Visit tsa/precheck and choose one of the enrollment providers, or , complete the online application in five minutes and schedule your 10-minute in-person appointment with your chosen provider to complete the enrollment.

Once approved, travellers receive a unique Known Traveler Number (KTN) that, when added to an airline reservation, makes them eligible to use TSA PreCheck lanes at security checkpoints nationwide when travelling on any of the participating airlines. Most new enrollees receive a KTN within three to five days.

Teenagers aged 13-17 may now accompany TSA PreCheck enrolled parents or guardians through TSA PreCheck screening when travelling on the same reservation and when the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the teen's boarding pass. Children 12 and under may accompany an enrolled parent or guardian in the TSA PreCheck lanes without restriction.

Enrolled airline passengers must have the TSA PreCheck indicator (such as TSAPRECHK, TSA PRE, or TSA Pre✓®) on their boarding pass before approaching a TSA checkpoint to confirm they are eligible for TSA PreCheck screening.

The post TSA PreCheck program adds eight new airlines appeared first on Caribbean News Global .