Spring Time At Glass House Retreat

Enjoy the vibrant spirit of spring at Glass House Retreat . The award winning retreat, just 25 minutes from London, is thrilled to offer a line-up of captivating experiences, sessions, and exclusive offers throughout spring. Alongside their facilities, which include outdoor swimming pond, sauna and cryotherapy chamber, Glass House Retreat has created additional experiences to ensure their guests get a spring in their step for the season of reawakening.

Stress Awareness Month

April marks Stress Awareness Month, and Glass House Retreat are dedicated to easing your mind and body. Firstly, book a 1-1 meditation session at the retreat, and receive 20% off, perfect for mindfulness and alleviating stress. Another great stress reliever is to exercise, embarking on a new journey of fitness. Book a personal training session during your stay and receive a complimentary PT program to jumpstart your workouts.

Wim Hof Retreats

Glass House Retreat will be continuing their Wim Hof experience days into Spring, with overnight and weekend experiences coming soon. Visitors will be putting themselves in the expert hands of a certified Wim Hof Method Instructor, Ravi, to learn the 3 pillars of the Wim Hof Method, breathing techniques, cold exposure and mindset commitment, and find out how to utilise oxygen and cold exposure to optimise body and mind. The intimate quality of the weekend allows for ample personal attention and feedback tailored to your specific situation. The Wim Hof method has proven popular recently, with many celebrities saying that they are a fan of cold water therapy, such as Orlando Bloom, The Kardashians and even Harry Styles.

New Deli

Along with all of these exciting experiences and offers, Glass House Retreat has recently launched a brand new deli area, stocked full of 100% plant based snacks. This deli area will keep members fuelled throughout their day at the retreat no matter how they choose to spend it, whether that be an active day filled with sessions, or a relaxing spa day to wind down and practice mindfulness.

Embracing Easter

As we embrace the Easter festivities, indulge in a delightful escape with a special offer. Spend quality time with someone special this Easter and make the most of the two bank holidays for an extended Glass House stay. For the Easter week, Glass House Retreat are offering 10% off packages for couples staying overnight, any weekday until 3rd April, as the perfect opportunity to celebrate your Easter Break.