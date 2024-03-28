(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC) has announced the signing of a mutual cooperation agreement with the UK's Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) , marking the first Iraqi-British agreement in the financial market sector.

This pact entails the exchange of information related to financial training programs and signifies a significant advancement in brokerage activities within the Iraqi securities market.

Faisal Al-Haimus, the Commission's Chairman, emphasized that the agreement has been in progress for approximately a year. He highlighted the professional recognition bestowed upon licensing markets by the cooperation between the Securities Commission and the CISI, asserting its international recognition.

Al-Hims noted that this agreement represents a qualitative leap in brokerage operations in the securities market, enhancing financial performance and the capability to introduce new skills, not only within Iraq's securities market but also within regional and global markets.

Moreover, the agreement allows for the organization of training courses for Iraqi personnel to benefit from the experiences of global financial markets. It aims to elevate the professional framework by imposing qualifications from the CISI on local Iraqi institutions specialized in securities.

(Source: CSI)

The post Iraqi-British Agreement Marks Milestone for Financial Market first appeared on Iraq Business News .