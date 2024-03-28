(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Heads Higher, for Best Q1 in 5 Years

Stocks on Brink of Best Quarter Since 2019







S&P Flat on Way to Best Quarter in 5 Yrs. AdvertismentThe S&P 500 was flat Thursday as it aimed to wrap up its best first-quarter performance in five years.The Dow Jones Industrials edged higher 19.53 points to 39,779.61.The much-broader index inched higher 2.53 points to 5,251.02.The NASDAQ dived 19.48 points to 16,350.05.For the quarter, the S&P 500 is up about 10%. It is on pace for its best first-quarter gain since 2019, when it rallied 13.1%. The 30-stock Dow, up 5.5% during the period, is tracking for its strongest first-quarter performance since 2021 when it advanced 7.4%. The NASDAQ is up 9.3% in the quarter thus far.On a monthly basis, the S&P 500 is 3% higher. The NASDAQ and the Dow are both pacing for advances of more than 1.9%.Driving the gains this quarter and month has been Nvidia, last year's market leader, as the artificial intelligence craze shows no signs of slowing. The stock is up 83% for the quarter and 15% in March alone.Prices for the 10-year Treasury stayed put, keeping yields at Wednesday's 4.19%.Oil prices chugged higher $1.30 to $82.65 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices picked up $22.20 to $2,234.90 U.S. an ounce.

