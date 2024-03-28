(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Heads Higher, for Best Q1 in 5 Years
Stocks on Brink of Best Quarter Since 2019
Dow Hikes 400+
Dow Jumps Nearly 200
Indexes at Work on Snapping 3-Day Losing Streak Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, March 28, 2024
S&P Flat on Way to Best Quarter in 5 Yrs. Advertisment
The S&P 500 was flat Thursday as it aimed to wrap up its best first-quarter performance in five years.
The Dow Jones Industrials edged higher 19.53 points to 39,779.61.
The much-broader index inched higher 2.53 points to 5,251.02.
The NASDAQ dived 19.48 points to 16,350.05.
For the quarter, the S&P 500 is up about 10%. It is on pace for its best first-quarter gain since 2019, when it rallied 13.1%. The 30-stock Dow, up 5.5% during the period, is tracking for its strongest first-quarter performance since 2021 when it advanced 7.4%. The NASDAQ is up 9.3% in the quarter thus far.
On a monthly basis, the S&P 500 is 3% higher. The NASDAQ and the Dow are both pacing for advances of more than 1.9%.
Driving the gains this quarter and month has been Nvidia, last year's market leader, as the artificial intelligence craze shows no signs of slowing. The stock is up 83% for the quarter and 15% in March alone.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury stayed put, keeping yields at Wednesday's 4.19%.
Oil prices chugged higher $1.30 to $82.65 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices picked up $22.20 to $2,234.90 U.S. an ounce.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN28032024000212011056ID1108034498
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.