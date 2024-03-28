ASELSAN Achieves Export Success With Its Cutting-Edge Products

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

ASELSAN has achieved export success in a short time with theproducts it has recently developed and claims to be the best in itsclass. The GÖZDE Guidance Kit, which entered the inventory ofsecurity forces months ago, and the ASELFLIR-500 Electro-OpticalReconnaissance, Surveillance, and Targeting System, whose massproduction started in February, achieved export success in a shorttime. The GÖZDE Guidance Kit converts general purpose bombs intoguided ammunition, allowing precise hitting of fixed and high-speedmoving targets.

ASELSAN has achieved export success in a short time with theproducts it has recently developed and claims to be the best in itsclass.

ASELSAN announced that it signed 3 separate export contracts,including guidance kits and the ASELFLIR-500 system worth 35million to 130 thousand dollars.

With these contracts, the first export of the GÖZDE guidance kitand the ASELFLIR-500 will be realised.

The GÖZDE guidance kit, developed jointly with ASELSAN andTÜBİTAK SAGE, started to enter the inventory last year.

The GÖZDE converts 500-lb class MK-82 general-purpose bombs intoINS/GPS and Laser Seeker (LAB) guided ammunition, enabling precisehitting of fixed and high-speed moving (50-120 kilometers/hour)targets.

The GÖZDE guidance kit has been certified for F-16 and F-4aircraft, and its integration into Bayraktar AKINCI TİHA has beencompleted.

The ASELFLIR-500 Electro-Optical Reconnaissance, Surveillance,and Targeting System stands out as one of the most importantexamples of the point reached by the nationalisation efforts of theTurkish defence industry. The ASELFLIR-500, whose first massproduction products appeared in February, began to be rapidlyintegrated into national aircraft.

The ASELFLIR-500, which leaves its competitors behind with itsimage clarity and enables more precise detection of targets, willincrease the success of operations and contribute to the country'seconomy with high value-added exports.

The ASELFLIR-500, which performed better than the products inits class in the tests carried out with national UCAVs, constitutesan important example for high value-added products with its exportkilogramme value of up to 20 thousand dollars.