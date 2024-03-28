US Congressional Delegation To Discuss Issue Of F-16 Supplies In Ankara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
A U.S. House of Representatives delegation will visit Ankara onFriday, March 29, where it will hold talks at the Turkish Ministryof National Defense, Azernews reports, citingforeign media outlets.
The Turkish defense Ministry, the American delegation will bepersonally received by the Minister of National Defense YasharGuler.
The supply and modernization of the fleet of F-16 militaryaircraft of the Turkish Air Force are on the agenda of thenegotiations.
In addition, it is planned to discuss the situation in Syria, wherethe United States, according to Ankara, despite Turkey's criticism,continues to support the YPG terrorist organization.
"The Turkish side plans to inform Washington of Ankara'spriorities in the field of national security in the light of thearms supply projects on the agenda of the US Congress," the TurkishDefense Ministry said.
MENAFN28032024000195011045ID1108034450
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.