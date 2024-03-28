US Congressional Delegation To Discuss Issue Of F-16 Supplies In Ankara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A U.S. House of Representatives delegation will visit Ankara onFriday, March 29, where it will hold talks at the Turkish Ministryof National Defense, Azernews reports, citingforeign media outlets.

The Turkish defense Ministry, the American delegation will bepersonally received by the Minister of National Defense YasharGuler.

The supply and modernization of the fleet of F-16 militaryaircraft of the Turkish Air Force are on the agenda of thenegotiations.

In addition, it is planned to discuss the situation in Syria, wherethe United States, according to Ankara, despite Turkey's criticism,continues to support the YPG terrorist organization.

"The Turkish side plans to inform Washington of Ankara'spriorities in the field of national security in the light of thearms supply projects on the agenda of the US Congress," the TurkishDefense Ministry said.