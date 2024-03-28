Russia Expresses Concern Over Armenia-US-EU Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is concerned about theArmenia-US-EU meeting, Azernews reports, citing the spokesperson ofRussia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Maria Zakharova, on thetelegram channel.

The meeting planned to be held on April 5 in the format ofArmenia-US-European Union (EU) aims to weaken the existing securityand economic cooperation mechanisms in the South Caucasus.

According to her, such meetings cause concern in Moscow becausethey are particularly anti-Russian in nature.

"These meetings cause concern in most countries in the region they aim not to achieve peace between Azerbaijan andArmenia but to involve the South Caucasus in the extremely divisiveapproaches of the Western world. Moreover, such meetings are aimedat creating new dividing lines in the region, forcing the countriesof the region to adhere to the anti-Russian agenda, disruptingtheir ties with Moscow, and weakening existing regional securityand economic cooperation mechanisms."

Zakharova emphasised that Armenia, in front of the whole world,is turning into a tool for implementing extremely dangerous plansthat are completely contrary to the fundamental interests of theArmenian people in the collective West.