Agreement Between Ukraine And Poland On War Crimes Investigation Almost Ready For Signing - Klymenko

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

During a meeting in Warsaw with Polish Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwinski, Klymenko discussed important security issues and identified priority vectors of cooperation, in particular, cooperation in the investigation of war crimes and combating organized crime, which knows no borders.

"The relevant intergovernmental agreement has been actively worked on by our departments and services. I am pleased to announce that thanks to productive work and mutual understanding, we have already reached the final stage of readiness for signing," the Minister of Internal Affairs said.

The parties also discussed the migration issue.

Klymenko thanked for the shelter and support of people from Ukraine. According to official UN statistics, more than 1.6 million Ukrainians are registered in Poland as persons who received temporary protection.

According to the Minister, it is important that the protection of their rights is guaranteed. The parties agreed to continuously exchange information on the status of Ukrainians staying in Poland.

Klymenko assured that Ukraine is always ready for dialogue and finding common solutions, and thanked the Polish government for its assistance.

