Northern Donetsk Region Under Massive Shelling, One Killed And One Injured

The Northern Donetsk region came under massive enemy fire, and there are civilian casualties - a woman was killed in Mykolaivka and one person was injured in Drobyshevo.

The head of the Donetsk Military District Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The Northern Donetsk region is under massive shelling, there are civilian casualties. The enemy shelled Mykolaivka with four guided missiles - a woman was killed," the head of the region wrote.

He noted that at least 11 high-rise buildings and 11 private houses were damaged in Mykolaivka.

According to Filashkin, the center of Drobyshevo of the Lyman community came under fire. One person was injured there. The exact consequences of the shelling are being established, he added.

"Russians are targeting civilians. Do not endanger yourselves - evacuate," Filashkin urged.

As reported, yesterday, March 27, Russian invaders killed one resident of the Donetsk region and injured two more people.