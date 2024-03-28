In Kherson, Russians Fire At Taxi - Driver Killed, Passengers Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians fire at a taxi in Kherson, killing the driver. Two passengers - a 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman - were injured.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"In Kherson, the Russian occupiers fired at a taxi," he said.

As noted, the driver of the car died on the site from his injuries.

The injured passengers were taken to the hospital and are being treated.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war has been opened.

Russians shell 17 settlements inregion overnight, two killed

According to the investigation, on March 28, at about 3:20 p.m., the Russian army shelled Kherson once again.

A taxi was hit by shells. The driver died on the site and two passengers were injured. Rescuers had to unblock the victims from the car to hand them over to medics. The number of victims is currently being determined.

As reported, Russians shelled one of Kherson's universities in the morning, damaging the classrooms.