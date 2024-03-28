Man Explodes On Anti-Personnel Mine In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A resident of the Izium district exploded on a Russian anti-personnel mine, the victim was hospitalized.
This was reported on Facebook by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reported.
The incident occurred in the forest on the outskirts of the village of Snizhkivka, Oskil community. Read also:
"On March 28, another accident occurred when a civilian man was blown up by an explosive object. It was a PFM-1 "Petal" anti-personnel mine. As a result of the explosion, the man sustained an explosive injury to his left leg," the SES said.
As reported, on March 25, a tractor exploded on an anti-tank mine in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region, injuring a man.
