Russian Warplane Downed In Friendly Fire Over Occupied Crimea's Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Russian military shot down its own warplane shortly after a takeoff from the Belbek airfield.
This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, reports Ukrinform.
"In Sevastopol, Russian troops shot down their own plane – it was taking off from the Belbek airfield," the report reads.
The pilot ejected, according to eyewitnesses.
The Operativnyi ZSU Telegram channel posted a video of the incident, shot by local residents.
The Russians reportedly shot down their Su-35 (Flanker-E) aircraft that eventually plunged into the sea, the report says.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in December 2023, the Russians shot down their Su-25 (Frogfoot) attack aircraft.
