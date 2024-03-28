Russia's Top Spy Visits North Korea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From Monday to Wednesday, Director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, visited North Korea, where he discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation "in response to ever-growing spying and plotting moves by the hostile forces."

This was reported by the North Korean state-run news agency KCNA , Ukrinform saw.

Over the three days in Pyongyang, Naryshkin met with the Minister of State Security, Lee Chang Dae, and also held talks with his operatives responsible for foreign intelligence work.

"The two sides briefed each other about the views on the present international and regional situation regarding the Korean peninsula and Russia, and widely and deeply discussed practical issues for further boosting cooperation to cope with the ever-growing spying and plotting moves by the hostile forces," the statement said. KCNA reports.

The report does not specify the details of the negotiations, but it is highly likely that the intelligence chiefs also exchanged intelligence about Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The visits of intelligence bosses are usually not publicly reported so the very release of this information by the North Korean state media may pursue a propaganda goal and be aimed at demonstrating the rapid deepening of ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, despite the international embargo, is a matter of concern for the United States, as well as an object of monitoring by American intelligence.