Zelensky Speaks With U.S. House Speaker Johnson, Discusses Need For Continued Aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson.

That's according to the President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

The Head of State thanked the interlocutor and both parties of the Congress, as well as the entire American people and President of the United States Joseph Biden for the vital support of Ukraine since the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Volodymyr Zelensky briefed Mike Johnson on the current situation at the front and the significant intensification of Russian aerial terror. Russia has been launching massive strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities and civilian infrastructure, resulting in Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant being rendered inoperative. Last week alone, Ukrainian cities and communities were hit by 190 missiles, 140 "Shahed" drones and 700 guided aerial bombs, the President said.

"In this situation, a swift passage of aid for Ukraine by Congress is critical. We are aware that the House of Representatives has different opinions on how to do it, but the key is to keep the issue of assistance to Ukraine as a factor of unity," the Head of State noted.

The two sides also discussed the need to cut off the sources from which Russia is financing its war as soon as possible. The interlocutors paid special attention to the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

“We also count on the leadership of the Congress in this regard,” Zelensky noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 13, the U.S. Senate in the final vote approved the bill, which would provide aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan in the amount of $95 billion, including $60 billion to Kyiv,

The bill is yet to be approved by the House of Representatives before being signed by U.S President Joe Biden.

