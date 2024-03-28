Shmyhal, Duda Discuss Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Warsaw, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Poland's President Andrzej Duda, discussing military aid to the Ukrainian state.
This was reported by Shmyhal via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"During his visit to Warsaw, he thanked President Duda for his resolute and significant personal contribution to supporting Ukraine," he said.
Shmyhal noted that during the meeting, the two discussed arms supplies to Ukraine, as well as joining efforts to integrate Ukraine into NATO and the EU.
"We are working together to strengthen Ukraine's security and defeat the Russian aggressor," concluded the prime minister.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, today, March 28, the participants of the Ukrainian-Polish government consultations in Warsaw discussed issues of mutual interest in cooperation, in particular the situation at the border and trade in the agricultural sector.
Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram
