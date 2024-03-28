Chiropractic Society Of Rhode Island Welcomes Wallflowers To Webinar On Thursday, 4/18, 7-8 Pm

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rhode Island, March 28, 2024 -- Chiropractors, massage therapists, acupuncturist, reflexologists and other medical professionals know that personal referrals are critical to the growth of their practice. Yet, their stomach clenches as they think of attending a networking event.



This concise, 1-hour Zoom-based online seminar will help alleviate the stress. The Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island is hosting the special event set for Thursday, April 18, 7-8 p.m.



What medical professionals need to know.

The art and skill of networking. Networking can be taught, practiced and perfected.



Why it matters.

People do business with those who they know, like and trust. They way to expand that universe is to network.



From handshake to hand off.

PR Works and Emplana Career, are Greater Boston-based companies with over three decades of experience, provide the basics of networking in a 1-hour workshop - complete with an easy-to-use workbook. Even the age-old art of the handshake IS included.



What medical professionals learn.

- How to determine the best networking groups.

- What to expect in a networking environment.

- Types of networking relationships.

- What is networking etiquette?

- What do you bring to the table?

- Cultivating curiosity.

- Introverts vs. extroverts.

- What is a reasonable ask?

- Arranging a reasonable networking schedule.

- Follow through. Follow up.

- Measuring the results of networking



Eliminate the fear of networking.



The cost is $19.00 per person. RSVP is required. Please RSVP to

