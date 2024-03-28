Palestinian Leader Oks New Cabinet Lineup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 28 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday issued a decree granting confidence to the nineteenth Palestinian government and issued a decree regarding its formation.

The decision came after Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Mustafa had submitted his government's action plan and proposed formation list to the President, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

The new Palestinian government is scheduled to be sworn in before the President next Sunday, it added. (end)

