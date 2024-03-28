Arab Bloc Chief Urges Implementation Of UNSC Resolution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 28 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit on Thursday called for immediately putting a recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on a Gaza ceasefire in place in a bid to ease the anguish of Gazans.

Abul-Gheit made the call while welcoming British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Lord Tariq Ahmad, the Cairo-based bloc chief's spokesman Jamal Rushdi said in a press statement.

"It is necessary to implement the ceasefire resolution on the ground in order to ensure a complete cessation of military hostilities and allow in humanitarian aid immediately so as to alleviate the humanitarian crisis and famine in the Gaza Strip," he said.

He underlined that all international parties involved should exert more concerted diplomatic efforts to build on the UNSC resolution with a view to ensuring stability and a Palestinian state.

For his part, British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Lord Tariq Ahmad echoed Abul-Gheit's call for applying the UNSC resolution that envisions a ceasefire and humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza via land crossings. (end)

