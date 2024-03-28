Italy Wars Of Looming Massacres In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, March 28 (KUNA) -- The Italian government warned on Thursday that more massacres could take place in the Gaza Strip in case of a potential offensive by Israeli occupying forces into Rafah City.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani said in a statement to Sky News 24 that Rome had called on the Israeli occupation to avoid advancing into Rafah.

The Italian official cautioned that this would be a mistake and cause a very huge number of civilian victims.

He also underlined the need to ensure a Gaza ceasefire, the release of prisoners, and delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Palestinian enclave. (end)

