Israeli Occupation Kills 200 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, March 28 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupying army has killed at least 200 Palestinians and injured dozens in a new aggression on the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, according to media sources.
More than 1,000 others were also detained in the aggression, Gaza Media Office said in a press statement.
Israeli occupying forces are threatening that they would dismantle the medical facility, according to the office.
Al-Shifa Medical Complex in northern Gaza and several other medical facilities in the territory, have been surrounded by Israeli occupying army for 10 days. (end)
