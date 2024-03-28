FM, Irish Counterpart Talk Gaza Ceasefire, Aid Delivery

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.28 (Petra) -Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Thursday received a phone call from Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin, during which the duo stressed the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and delivery of sufficient, sustainable and instant aid to all areas of the coastal enclave.The two ministers stressed importance of implementing Security Council Resolution No. 2728, which the Council adopted on March 25.The duo called for a ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan, and voiced importance of respecting international law and international humanitarian law.Safadi discussed with his Irish counterpart the efforts made to stop aggression against Gaza and end the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe on more than 2 million Palestinians, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.The two ministers affirmed the continuation of joint work and cooperation in efforts to bring aid into Gaza.Additionally, Safadi thanked Martin for his country's position on the necessity of launching a ceasefire, respecting international law, and implementing the two-state solution as a way to achieve peace.Safadi also stressed the importance of Ireland and other European countries to declare their recognition of the Palestinian state.