Bitcoin Price Rises To Over $71,000 - (NASDAQ: MARA) (NASDAQ: COIN) (NASDAQ: HUT) (NASDAQ: BTBT) See Big Gains

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on bitcoin and crypto stocks as Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD ) soars again. Bitcoin is currently trading at $71,231.88, up $1,259.06.

Bitcoin stocks are the darling of the day for retail investors as cannabis stocks dip in morning trading.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA ) is trading at $24.43, gaining $2.36 or 10.69%.

This week Marathon announced MARA 2PIC700, a next generation two-phase immersion cooling system built to transform data center operations with industry leading power, density, and efficiency.

Compared to current alternatives, MARA 2PIC700 enables two to four times the power density and can reduce the space requirements for a data center by up to 75%. It can operate in temperatures ranging from minus 20 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius and is built for remote management. As a result, the system can enable data centers to be built and operated in remote or harsh climates that were previously inaccessible. For Bitcoin mining specifically, MARA 2PIC700 enables ASIC miners to be overclocked by 60-100% and can enable up to a 60% reduction in cooling costs, even under the most extreme conditions.

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT ) (TSX: HUT) is seeing big gains for $12.06, up $2.20 on the NASDAQ, up for a massive win of 22.31% on earning's news.

Hut 8 announced its financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

"Our results this period demonstrate the strength and potential of the new Hut 8. Our thesis for the merger was to combine the operating scale and discipline of US Bitcoin Corp with the strong balance sheet, access to capital markets, and liquidity of Hut 8 Mining Corp. Since closing, we have focused tirelessly on driving efficiencies through a comprehensive restructuring program. While there is still work to do, I am proud of the progress we have made," said Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8. "Our goal is to continue building a profitable, diversified business during fiscal year '24. With this in mind, we will continue to focus on driving topline revenue growth and cost reduction across the business.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN ) is trading at $267.06, up $10.36 or 4.04%.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT ) is trading at$2.9100, up 0.4100 for a 16.4000% win.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

