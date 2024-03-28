Bringing Joy: Anonymous Readers In Qatar Leave Free Books In Public During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan Alexandra Evangelista |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Book Fairies in Qatar are out and about again leaving free books in public places during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

As the spirit of generosity and kindness is more profound this month, a group of avid readers decided to bring about joy in the community by sharing knowledge through free books.

Filipina expat and official Book Fairy in Qatar, Jean Bayaborda said that leaving free books in public has allowed the Book Fairies community to foster solidarity and connection between individuals during the holy month.

"Sharing Ramadan gifts promotes a feeling of solidarity and connection within the community. And in our little way, a meaningful gesture to give back to the community during Ramadan is by sharing knowledge through the distribution of free books," she told The Peninsula.



A book fairy leaving a free book at Sidra Healing Gardens. Photo courtesy of Jean Bayaborda

The Book Fairies is a group of readers in Doha who hide books in public places for other people to find. A book dropped by a Book Fairy can be identified through a sticker that says, 'Take this book, read it & leave it for the next person to enjoy', along with its signature green-coloured ribbon.

This month has also been extra special for the Book Fairies in Qatar and worldwide, as they celebrate their 7th anniversary alongside the onset of Ramadan, making book sharing even more meaningful.

With two occasions at hand, the Book Fairies have chosen to leave books in restaurants, tourist hotspots, and Metro stations during Iftar and Suhoor time to increase the chance of discoveries by citizens and residents.

For Book Fairy Melissa Frias, the availability of late-night venues during Ramadan has enabled her to go around Doha and leave books in places with a constant flow of people.

Jenni Porci, a Book Fairy in Qatar, also agrees with the idea saying: "During the holy month of Ramadan, it's preferred to do book dropping after Iftar. As most of the people, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, are active and would usually go out after breaking the fast."



Free books left by Book Fairies in Qatar at various locations in Doha. Photo courtesy of Jean Bayaborda.

"It would also be easier for people to find the books," she said further.

Despite years spent on this initiative, the joy of having a book found never gets old for the community, and Ramadan presents an opportune moment to rekindle this feeling. Book Fairy Jennilyn Marinas said: "Every time I drop a book, I feel a sense of excitement because I know someone else will benefit from them."

The Book Fairies will pursue its free book-giving efforts during the holy month of Ramadan until the Eid Al Fitr celebrations with the hopes of spreading joy, compassion, and knowledge to the community.

Speaking about their newfound objectives following a previous interview with The Peninsula in 2022, Bayaborda said: "We aim to grow our 'bookish community' by inviting more individuals, particularly authors and school libraries, to collaborate with us and include us in their efforts to promote knowledge."

She also added: "We aim to create a community where people from all walks of life and age groups can come together, inspire each other, and encourage the sharing of knowledge obtained from books."