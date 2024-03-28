EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Expansion

STAIDIUM U.S. to demonstrate its KI-powered Streaming-Technology at a MLS NEXT PRO match

STAIDIUM U.S. to demonstrate its KI-powered Streaming-Technology at a MLS NEXT PRO match The MLS NEXT PRO regular season match will be streamed live by STAIDIUM U.S.' fully automated and AI-based camera system as part of the MLS Innovation Lab program. DALLAS (March 28, 2024) – STAIDIUM U.S., a leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver automated sports streaming, has announced that it will stream the regular season match Orlando City B vs. Inter Miami II of MLS NEXT PRO. The match will be hosted at the 2024 Generation adidas Cup, the premier international youth soccer tournament hosted by Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT. This year's Generation adidas Cup features the most global field in the competition's 15-year history. The tournament will see representation from every MLS academy and 49 different club academies, from a record-breaking 15 countries spanning four different continents, for a total of 80 teams (40 in each age group, U-17 and U-15).

As part of the recently-launched MLS Innovation Lab , MLS NEXT Pro will partner with STAIDIUM U.S. to trial their AI-powered and 5G-enabled camera to offer live streams and automated broadcast productions of season matches. Leveraging an OTT platform, the live streams will feature highlights and advanced game and player analytics. Companies within the MLS Innovation Lab will have an unparalleled breadth of testing opportunities, and the Orlando vs. Miami MLS NEXT Pro match will provide a real-world environment for these companies to test their respective capabilities. Following the conclusion of all testing opportunities, companies within the MLS Innovation Lab cohort will be selected to present to MLS executives and owners with the promising companies having the potential to earn long-term strategic partnerships and investment opportunities from the League. To learn more about STAIDIUM, visit .





About SPORTTOTAL AG/STAIDIUM INC

STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany). SPORTTOTAL AG is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Deutsche Telekom-powered Media house“FORTY10” linear TV channels and successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup 2022 for MagentaTV.



About MLS NEXT

Launched in 2020, MLS NEXT is the most elite platform for youth player development in North America. With a commitment to innovation and providing access and representation, MLS NEXT players receive the best training and coaching as they prepare for their futures, both in soccer and in life. Throughout a season, MLS NEXT hosts four marquee events across the country, including the Generation adidas Cup, which features MLS academies playing against the top international clubs in a week-long tournament. Membership for the 2023-24 season includes 29 MLS academies, 114 Elite Academies (143 total clubs), 677 teams and over 15,000 players across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about MLS NEXT, visit .



About MLS Innovation Lab

MLS Innovation Lab is the latest initiative from Major League Soccer, which has been recognized as a global leader in innovation. The program will identify and incubate the next generation of sports tech companies by utilizing the MLS ecosystem including MLS NEXT FEST, Generation adidas Cup, MLS NEXT Cup and the MLS NEXT All-Star Game, among others. Each year, a group of high-potential companies are invited to immerse themselves in this unique testing environment, fostering rapid development of novel products and technologies. MLS provides direct access to its expertise and network, ensuring accelerated development for participants. For more information on MLS Innovation Lab, or to be considered for the program in the future, visit .



About MLS NEXT Pro

Launched in 2022 by Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro is a professional men's soccer league in the United States and Canada that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT to MLS first teams. MLS NEXT Pro is celebrating its third season in 2024 with 29 teams. The majority of MLS NEXT Pro's matches are broadcast on Apple TV as part of the partnership between Apple and MLS. For more information about MLS NEXT Pro, visit

.





Contact:

SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Germany

Tel: +49 (0) 221 7 88 77 0

Email: ...

