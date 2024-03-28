(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Yandex N.V. provides an update on the divestment of its Russia-based businesses

28-March-2024 / 19:30 MSK

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, March 28, 2024 - As announced on February 5, 2024, Yandex N.V., the Dutch parent company of the Yandex group (“YNV”), has entered into a definitive agreement with a purchaser consortium (the“Purchaser”) to sell all of the group's businesses in Russia and certain international markets for total consideration of RUB 475 billion, subject to adjustments, and payable in a combination of cash and Class A shares of YNV.

The company has made significant progress towards the implementation of the proposed transaction.

To date we have received all necessary regulatory approvals in Russia, including the approval from the Government Commission for Control over Foreign Investments, and antitrust approval from the Federal Antimonopoly Service.

On March 7, we received the requisite Shareholder approvals (including the separate approval of Class A shareholders) for the divestment and related amendments to YNV's articles of association.

We have also completed the group's internal reorganization. All of Yandex's assets and operations in Russia and certain international markets, which form the divestment perimeter, are now held by IPJSC“Yandex”, an international public joint stock company incorporated in Russia. IPJSC“Yandex” has recently obtained a public company status and applied for a primary listing on the Moscow Exchange.

As previously announced, the sale transaction will be implemented in two closings. We anticipate satisfaction of the remaining conditions to the first closing in the coming weeks.

To provide time to satisfy the remaining conditions to the first closing, the parties have mutually agreed to extend the long stop date under the Share Purchase Agreement between YNV and the Purchaser from April 2, 2024 to April 30, 2024.

Disclaimer

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in

this press release other than statements of

historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our proposed divestment of

our businesses in

Russia and certain international markets, are forward-looking statements. YNV can provide no

assurance that it

will be

successful in

achieving first closing or

second closing of

the proposed transaction. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to

differ from the results predicted or

implied by

such statements include, among others, our ability to

satisfy certain conditions under the share purchase agreement, our dependence on

third-parties to

satisfy certain conditions under the share purchase agreement, changes in

the political, legal and/or regulatory environment that may affect the proposed transaction, macroeconomic and geopolitical developments affecting the Russian economy or

our business, and currency fluctuations, as

well as

those risks and uncertainties included under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in

our Annual Report on

Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 and“Risk Factors” in

a

shareholder circular

filed as

Exhibit 99.2 to

a

Report on

Form 6-K

filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 8, 2024, and are available on

our investor relations website at

sec-filings and on

the SEC website at

All information in

this release is

as

of

March 28, 2024, and Yandex undertakes no

duty to

update this information unless required by

law.

